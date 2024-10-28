Former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais Unlikely to Get Manager's Job in 2025
After being fired by the Seattle Mariners near the end of a dreadful August, former M's manager Scott Servais doesn't appear to be getting a new managerial gig for 2025.
Servais was linked to the Cincinnati Reds job at the outset of the offseason, but the job went to former Phillies, Red Sox and Guardians manager Terry Francona.
We didn't hear anything connecting Servais to the Chicago White Sox vacancy, but they appear to be zeroing in on Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable at the moment. The Miami Marlins job is still open, but there's been no buzz about Servais taking that job.
The Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals all could have had job openings, but they each elected to stay with their current skippers. It's conceivable that the Dodgers or Yankees could make a change after the World Series, but that seems highly unlikely given the success of both of their seasons.
This means that Servais could sit out the season entirely and wait for another opportunity in 2026, or he could land as a bench coach somewhere. He's also got experience in player development and could go that route if he wants.
He took the M's to the playoffs in the 2022 season and is the second-winningest manager in team history (after Lou Piniella). He was with the Mariners for nearly nine seasons. He was 680-642 with Seattle.
The Mariners replaced him with former catcher Dan Wilson, finishing 85-77 overall and missing the playoffs by just one game.
