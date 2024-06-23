Former Seattle Mariners' OF Putting Together Awesome Season in KBO
Former Seattle Mariners' outfielder Guillermo Heredia is putting together an unreal season in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).
As of Saturday night, the 33-year-old Heredia is leading the league in hitting at .359. He's two percentage points ahead of former Houston Astros' prospect Ronnie Dawson.
That's a great accomplishment for Heredia, who was never known as much of a hitter during his time in the United States. In fact, he's just a lifetime .231 hitter at the major league level.
The native of Cuba spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, including three with the Mariners (2016-2018). In Seattle, he had his most consistent run of playing time, getting into 123 games in 2017 and 125 in 2018. For the M's, he had 12 total home runs and 55 RBI. He also stole four bases and played all three outfield positions.
After the M's, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. He was part of the 2021 Braves roster that won the World Series, beating the Astros in seven games.
If he continues to play well in Korea, there is a chance that he could come back to the United States next year. Recently, we've seen pitchers Chris Flexen and Erick Fedde come back from the KBO to sign major league contracts, but obviously there is a difference between bringing back pitchers and position players - especially position players over 30.
Heredia has eight homers and 56 RBI this year while playing for SSG.
