Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Helps Clinch NLCS Berth For Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading for a meeting with the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on Sunday.
The series will feature several former Seattle players. Relievers Ryne Stanek and Edwin Diaz will both feature the Mets in the best-of-seven pennant series.
The Dodgers will have one-time Seattle slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who played a big role in getting his current squad to the NLCS in the first place.
Hernandez hit a home run in Game 5 of Los Angeles' 2-0 NLDS win against the San Diego Padres on Friday.
The homer was a solo shot that gave the Dodgers the eventual final of 2-0.
Hernandez had at least one hit in every single NLDS game against the Padres.
He went a combined 6-for-18 (.333 average) with two home runs and seven RBIs and scored three times in the five-game series. His other home run was a grand slam hit in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday.
Hernandez, who also won the 2024 All-Star Game Home Run Derby, batted .272 this year with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in the regular season. Hernandez this season has become one of the best power-hitting outfielders in the MLB.
He played one year with the Mariners in 2023. During that year, he hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
Seattle has had to see several former players, including Hernandez, excel in the playoffs with their current teams.
That should provide extra motivation for the franchise to play postseason baseball come this time in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
OPINION: THREE PLAYERS THE MARINERS SHOULD TARGET IN THE OFFSEASON: The Seattle Mariners have pressing needs in three out of four infield spots and have options to fill out those positions during the offseason. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners hoped that trading for Jorge Polanco would be the answer they were looking for at second base; Instead the Mariners still have questions. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON LUKE RALEY :Luke Raley had the best season of his professional career and will be the Seattle Mariners go-to utility player of the future. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.