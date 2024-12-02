Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher and Washington Native Matthew Boyd Signs with Cubs
Washington native and former Seattle Mariners pitcher Matthew Boyd found his newest home on Monday morning, inking a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the deal is for $29 million.
The 33-year-old Boyd has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. He made his debut in 2015 and struck out a whopping 238 batters for Detroit in 2019. He is a Mercer Island, Wash. native who played his college ball at Oregon State.
He struggled mightily during the COVID 2020 season, going 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA but pitched to a 3.89 in 2021. He was injured much of 2022 but came back to appear in 10 games as a reliever for the Mariners, who made the playoffs that season, finally breaking the drought. The M's had acquired him around the trade deadline.
After the M's made the playoffs that year, Boyd delivered a great post-game interview about what it meant for him to be a part of it all.
He re-signed with the Tigers for the 2023 campaign but underwent Tommy John surgery after 15 appearances. Boyd resurfaced this season with the Guardians, making eight regular season starts and helping them win the American League Central. He went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA, then allowed just one earned run in 11.2 playoff innings.
With Boyd's help, the Guardians advanced to the American League Championship Series, falling in five games against the New York Yankees.
With the Cubs, he figures to pair with Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Justin Steele in the rotation. Chicago finished second in the National League Central.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: