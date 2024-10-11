Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Draws Huge Assignment in Game 5 of ALDS
On Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series. The game has been moved to 1:08 p.m. ET (10:08 a.m. PT) because of impending bad weather.
The series is tied at two games apiece with both teams vying for a spot in the American League Championship Series. The winner of this game will move on to the ALCS where they would take on the New York Yankees.
In this game, former Seattle Mariners left-hander Matthew Boyd will start for Cleveland. He threw 4.2 solid innings in Game 2 of this series, a game in which Cleveland lost 3-0. He'll be opposed by American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal.
The 33-year-old Boyd's comeback this season has been impressive. He underwent Tommy John surgery a year ago and made just eight appearances this year. He went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA, playing his way into a big part of the Guardians playoff plans.
Always armed with good stuff, he fanned 46 batters in 39.2 innings this year. The veteran has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Tigers, Mariners and Guardians. With Seattle, he joined for the stretch run in 2022, helping the M's get to the playoffs that year.
A Washington native, he grew up a Mariners fan and was thrilled to be part of that M's team that broke the drought. With the M's, he went 2-0 in 10 appearances. He had a 1.35 ERA.
Lifetime, Boyd has gone 46-69 with a 4.85 ERA. He's made 182 appearances with 168 starts.
