Former Seattle Mariners Player Goes Viral For Wild Celebration After Hitting Walk-Off
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is going viral on Wednesday after hititng a walk-off home run for the New York Mets.
Well, it's not so much the home run, which beat the Baltimore Orioles and gave the Mets a series win, as it is the celebration that ensued.
Winker showed all kinds of personality in slamming his helmet down and screaming at the Mets dugout, and then again as he crossed home plate.
You can see the clip below:
Winker is one of the more frustrating players in the last decade or so of Mariners baseball. After being dealt to Seattle in 2022, he hit just .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were also questions about his fit in the clubhouse, and he ended that season injured and unavailable for the M's as they broke the playoff drought. We never really this exhibition of personality from him in the Pacific Northwest. The Mariners traded him to Milwaukee before the 2023 season and he hit just .199 with the Brewers, hitting only one home run.
He latched on with the Washington Nationals this spring and delivered a solid bounceback, getting traded to the Mets at the deadline.
All in all, the 31-year-old Winker is hitting .262 this year with 12 homers, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He has a .367 on-base percentage.
The Mets are currently 66-61 on the season and trail by 2.0 games in the National League wild card race.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 64-63. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West, trailing the Houston Astros.
