Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Inks New Deal with American League Contender
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Anthony Misiewicz has found a new home with the Minnesota Twins, per reports.
From Darren Wolfson of SKOR North:
#MNTwins are signing reliever Anthony Misiewicz to a MiLB deal. Includes invite to big league camp. Has thrown in parts of 5 big league seasons, most recently with #Yankees.
Now 30-years-old, he's played with the Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Yankees since making his debut in 2020. He appeared in 104 games for the M's over 2.5 seasons (2020-2022), becoming a staple of the bullpen in the 2021 season that saw the M's miss the playoffs on the final day of the year.
He appeared in 66 games that season, pitching to a 4.61 ERA over 54.2 innings. Lifetime, he's 8-9 with a 4.67 ERA.
The Twins are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the American League Central thanks to a wicked collapse over the last month and a half. They missed the playoffs entirely, but should still be competitive in 2025 if everyone stays healthy.
Misiewicz can be a valuable member of the bullpen if he makes the roster out of spring training, pairing with flamethrowers Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.
As for the Mariners, they have struggled to find a dominant lefty in the bullpen for years, cycling through guys like Kirby Snead and Tayler Saucedo in 2024. They have yet to address the left-handed reliever position this offseason either, and it looks like Saucedo will have first crack at it with spring training set to begin in less than one month.