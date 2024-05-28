Former Seattle Mariners' Reliever Resurfaces with Minnesota Twins
Former Seattle Mariners' reliever Diego Castillo has resurfaced with the Minnesota Twins.
Per Declan Goff of SKOR North, Castillo was recalled by the Twins on Monday:
Diego Castillo is indeed on his way to the #MNTwins
Castillo has 250+ games of big league experience. Slider still remains a wipeout pitch for him. Fastball sitting between 94-96. Great redemption story and a chance to take a spot at n the bullpen for good.
Castillo had signed a deal this offseason with the Texas Rangers, but never appeared in a game for the big league club. He has made 18 appearances with the Twins' Triple-A club (St. Paul), and went 0-0 with a 2.50 ERA.
The 30-year-old struggled in 2023 with the Mariners, pitching to a 6.23 ERA in just eight games, but he's generally been a very good reliever in his career, so it is good to see him back in the big leagues.
He began his career with the Rays in 2018 and stayed with Tampa Bay until being traded to Seattle in the 2021 season. He's registered ERAs of 3.18, 3.41, 1.66 (COVID 2020), 2.78 and 3.64 in his full seasons in the big leagues. He was also a big part of helping get the Mariners to the playoffs in 2022 and ending the drought.
Armed with a power sinker and a mid-90s fastball, Castillo also features a good slider.
At Triple-A Tacoma last season, he went 5-5 with a 5.13 ERA over 47.1 innings. He struck out 50 batters in those 47.1 innings.
