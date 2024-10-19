Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Makes Personal History and K's Shohei Ohtani in NLCS
The New York Mets staved off elimination on Friday afternoon by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field.
With the 12-6 win, the Mets have forced a Game 6, which will be played on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The Mets got numerous contributions in this game, but one notable one came from former Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek.
The hard-throwing right-hander went 2.1 innings in relief, giving up one run on one hit. He walked none and struck four, including a 98 MPH heater right past Shohei Ohtani. He earned the win and made some personal history with the 2.1 inning appearance.
Per Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com on social media:
Before tonight, Ryne Stanek had never recorded more than six outs in a Major League game. He just gave the Mets a career-high seven in a playoff game, and they badly needed all seven of them.
Edwin Díaz is warming now. The Mets will likely turn to him for the rest.
Stanek was signed by the Mariners last offseason to take the place of the injured Matt Brash in the team's bullpen. Though he did deliver some solid performances and had a 6-3 record with the M's, he had a 4.38 ERA and was dealt to the Mets ahead of the trade deadline.
With New York, he had a 6.06 ERA, but he's come alive in the playoffs, posting a 2.25 ERA in 8.0 innings.
The Mets and Dodgers will begin at 5:08 p.m. PT on Sunday.
