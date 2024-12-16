Former Seattle Mariners Righty Inks Contract with Minnesota Twins
Former Seattle Mariners right-hander Darren McCaughan signed a new deal with the Minnesota Twins recently.
The following comes from MLBTradeRumors and links to the Twins transaction log.
The Twins and righty Darren McCaughan agreed to a minor league contract earlier this month,per the team’s transaction log at MLB.com. He’ll presumably head to big league camp as a non-roster invitee this coming spring.
McCaughan appeared in 12 games this past season with the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians, going 0-0 with a 6.21 ERA. He struck out 28 batters in 42.0 innings and also registered two saves for Miami.
McCaughan was drafted by the Mariners in the 2017 draft out of Cal State Long Beach and spent much of his tenure with the M's as organizational depth in case someone in the rotation got hurt. He ended up making two appearances for the M's in 2021 and three for them in 2023. He gave up 11 earned runs in 14.0 career innings with the Mariners.
In seven minor league seasons, most of which were with Seattle, he is 39-49 with a 4.46 ERA. There's no guarantee that he latches on with the Twins at the major league-level, but there are opportunitites on that roster. The team features Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober in the rotation. Simeon Woods-Richardson, Chris Paddack and Zebby Matthews are also candidates to start games, so there's fierce competition for innings.
McCaughan is 28 years old at this point. The Twins finished fourth in the American League Central this past season.
