Former Seattle Mariner Ty France Has Been Replaced on Billboard Outside T-Mobile Park
Seattle Mariners fans may have noticed something different outside T-Mobile Park when the team returned home on Friday night for the series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies.
According to @CirclingSports, Luke Raley has replaced Ty France's photo on the West side of the ballpark.
That move truly signifies the end of the France-era in Seattle, as he was dealt last week to the Cincinnati Reds after being previously designated for assignment.
It was a disappointing end to the France years in Seattle, as he grew into one of the most popular players among fans since being acquired during the COVID 2020 season. He made the All-Star Game in 2022 and was an integral part of helping the franchise break the long playoff drought that same season.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to replicate the success of that 2022 season in 2023 or 2024, as he hit just eight home runs in Seattle this year and struggled to make contact with authority.
As for Raley, he was acquired this past offseason by the Mariners in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's only hitting .228 this year but has 12 homers, 39 RBI and nine stolen bases. He's pushing a .700 OPS and offers defensive versatility in the outfield and at first base.
He hit a three-run homer on Friday in the M's 10-2 win over the Phillies.
Seattle is now 58-53 on the season and locked in a tie for first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Phillies again on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about his trip to Boston to cover the Mariners against the Red Sox. Furthermore, he talks about Scott Servais pitching to Rafael Devers in the 10th inning, the injury to Victor Robles and more. CLICK HERE:
M's FIRST PLACE HISTORY: With the calendar now flipped to August, the Mariners have had at least a share of the lead in the AL West for four straight months. CLICK HERE:
DON'T MESS WITH MUNOZ: The month of July was very good to M's closer Andres Munoz. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: