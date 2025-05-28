Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Nearing Team Debut After Lengthy Injury Battle
After a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, hard-throwing reliever Jackson Kowar is nearing his debut with the Seattle Mariners.
Speaking with the media on Tuesday, general manager Justin Hollander said that Kowar is "basically ready" for activation.
Kowar's doing well on the Triple-A rehab assignment. He's basically there in terms of being ready to be activated. So, we'll check in this week and see where we head with Jackson. But he's done great all throughout. Bouncing back well, I think he did three appearances in five days and felt great doing it. So it's been really nice to have the build up time with him. And he's checked every box along the way.
The 28-year-old is a former first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals out of Florida who made his debut in 2021. Lifetime, he's gone 2-6 with a 9.12 ERA, but he has the tools to be an effective reliever if the M's can just harness them. The Mariners just recently called up pitcher Blas Castano from Triple-A Tacoma, so it's quite possible that Kowar could take that spot in the bullpen once he's fully ready.
The Mariners acquired him last offseason from the Atlanta Braves in the trade that sent Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White to Atlanta. Kowar had been traded to the Braves for Kyle Wright earlier in the offseason.
He's appeared in eight minor league games this season, going 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He's struck out four. He was Top-100 prospect according to Baseball America before both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 30-23 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the M's series loss in Houston and what we learned from it. Is he happy or disappointed at the 6-4 road trip given how it ended? And, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller both offered some interesting remarks after recent live bullpen sessions. What can we take away? And Connor Webb, AKA "The Couch GM" joins the show to discuss his rise to prominence in the M's social media sphere. CLICK HERE:
WILL GILBERT BE GILBERT? After a recent live session, Logan Gilbert offered some remarks that M's fans should absolutely take into account as he works to return from injury. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE LOADING: Andres Munoz, who enters play on Wednesday with a 0.00 ERA, is nearing a personal and historic milestone that he's likely to achieve in his next outing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.