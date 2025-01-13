Former Useful Seattle Mariners Reliever Lands with Chicago Cubs After Trade
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Festa, recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, has a new home already.
He was traded to the Chicago Cubs, per an announcement from Chicago:
The Chicago Cubs today acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni has been designated for assignment. The Cubs 40-man roster currently stands at 40 players.
The 31-year-old Festa made his major league debut with the Mariners back in 2018 and then appeared in games in that season, 2019, 2022 and 2023. He was an integral part of the team's bullpen in 2022, appearing in 53 games as the M's advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. He pitched to a respectable 4.17 ERA, joining Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz, Penn Murfee and Matt Brash as key members of that year's pen.
Since leaving the Mariners, Festa has pitched for the New York Mets and Rangers. He made 19 appearances in 2024, with 18 of them coming for Texas. He had a 5.70 ERA.
With the Cubs, he'll try to solidify a spot in the bullpen as the team looks to make up ground in the National League Central. Chicago finished tied for second last year, but they were 10.0 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have been active this offseason, bringing in former M's pitcher Matthew Boyd and former Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.
They've also traded away Isaac Paredes and Cody Bellinger.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: