George Kirby Just Missed Joining Franchise Legend Felix Hernandez in Mariners History
Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby narrowly missed joining Felix Hernandez in some awesome team history on Wednesday afternoon.
Pitching against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Kirby went 5.1 innings, surrendering two earned runs on seven hits. He didn't factor into the decision but because he only went 5.1 innings, he failed to register another quality start.
According to @MarinersPR, if Kirby had thrown a quality start, he would have had a quality start in 10 straight outings. That would have been the first double-digit quality start streak in team history since Hernandez in 2014.
All in all this year, the 26-year-old Kirby is 8-7 with a 3.04 ERA. He's been excellent for Seattle, especially over the last 2.5 months or so. With his trademark command, he leads baseball in K/BB ratio this season. He's struck out 131 batters and walked just 15 batters in 136.0 innings.
He pairs with Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo to make one of the best trios in any rotation in baseball. It's a trio that the M's are hoping can lead them back to the playoffs this year after a year removed from the playoffs in 2023.
Seattle will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. The Phillies come in with the best record in the National League while Seattle is 57-53 and tied for first place in the American League West.
Youngster Bryan Woo gets the start for the M's while Tyler Phillips pitches for Philly.
