Here's What We Know About the Injury to Mariners' Star Andres Munoz
The Seattle Mariners are still awaiting official word on the status of closer Andres Munoz, who left Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics with an injury in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Munoz was injured trying to cover the plate after throwing a wild pitch that scored a run. At the time, it appeared that Munoz hurt his ankle, but after the game we learned that Munoz is dealing with a back issue.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Andrés Muñoz has been dealing with a lower back issue, which flared up during the collision. Scott Servais said that he’ll undergo an MRI.
After the collision at the plate, Munoz threw one warmup pitch and then removed himself from the game. He was seen walking, generally comfortably, back to the clubhouse. Tayler Saucedo finished out the game by getting the last out.
Kramer added that Munoz didn't want to talk after the game and would wait until results of an MRI come back on Wednesday, but this is a worrisome development for the M's.
Already without Matt Brash (season) and Gregory Santos (until at least July), the M's bullpen has been kind of a deck of cards this season. Munoz has been the anchor down there, going 2-2 with a 1.73 ERA. He has 12 saves and should contend for an All-Star spot this year.
The Mariners can ill-afford to lose him but given how problematic back injuries can be, it wouldn't be a shock to see him take a few days off - at least.
We'll have more when the MRI results are known...
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners beat Athletics in series opener despite injury to Munoz
2) Former M's ace is still the most recent pitcher to accomplish this feat in baseball history