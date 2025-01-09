Here's How Money Former Seattle Mariners 3B Josh Rojas Will Make with New Team
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas will make $3.5 million with the Chicago White Sox in 2025. We knew that Rojas had signed with Chicago last week, but the financial terms hadn't been announced.
They have now. The White Sox put the information in a press release.
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5-million contract with infielder Josh Rojas. To make room for Rojas on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated infielder Jake Amaya for assignment.
Rojas had been non-tendered by the Mariners and was projected to make a little over $4 million in arbitration had the M's retained him.
A veteran of six major league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners, Rojas became the M's starting third baseman in 2024. He began the year in a platoon with Luis Urias, but that fell apart after Urias was sent to Triple-A. Rojas ended up getting 422 at-bats in 142 games, providing a key presence at the top of the order early in the season.
However, after a hot April and early May, Rojas slumped, finishing with a .225 average overall. He had eight home runs, 31 RBI and stole 10 bases. He plays solid defense and will be able to play second or third for Chicago.
Now 30 years old, Rojas was acquired by the Mariners in the 2023 season as part of the trade that sent closer Paul Sewald to Arizona. Ryan Bliss and Dom Canzone also joined the M's in that deal.
Seattle has yet to replace Rojas this offseason.
