Here's How You Can Help Seattle Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Win Heart & Hustle Award
Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh won the American League Gold Glove Award at the catcher position and then followed it up with a Platinum Glove Award as the best defender in the American League this offseason.
Furthermore, he was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award at catcher, though he ultimately lost to Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.
The award recognition hasn't stopped there though, with Raleigh also earning the Mariners nomination for the prestigious Heart & Hustle Award, which is "is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game."
In order for Raleigh to win, he'll need some help from M's fans. Mariners fans can vote for Raleigh at the link below and have until Nov. 18 to cast their ballots. The winners of the award are announced on Nov. 22.
Raleigh put together a massive season for the Mariners both offensively in defensively. In addition to winning the Gold and Platinum Glove Awards, he also stewarded the best starting rotation in all of baseball and hit 34 homers at the plate. A switch-hitter, Raleigh connected for double-digit homers from both sides of the plate and popped 100 RBI.
A leader on the field and in the community, Raleigh has become one of the most popular M's in recent memory. Always tough, he played 153 games this past season.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by 1.0 game for the second straight year.
