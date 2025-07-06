Here's One Underrated Trade Idea For the Seattle Mariners
I preface this whole thing by saying that I know the following trade is unlikely, and I don't write this for "clicks" or for attention. I write it because I think it's exactly the kind of move that the Seattle Mariners should make at the upcoming trade deadline. I wish it was one that they could make.
I wish the Mariners could go out and acquire veteran right-hander Charlie Morton from the Baltimore Orioles. I wish this because I don't know about the long-term health of Bryce Miller this season. I wish this because I don't know the long-term viability of Emerson Hancock, and I don't know how the innings-limits will impact Logan Evans.
I know that Charlie Morton, the veteran of 18 seasons, can pitch out of the rotation if this team needs it. I know that he can help in a playoff race, as he's a two-time World Series champion. And I know that he can be a long-guy in the bullpen, which this team could use as well.
Running out Eduard Bazardo and Casey Legumina has been solid enough for Dan Wilson's team, but every time you stretch them out one game, you make them less available for another. Morton could hopefully alleviate that and could throw bulk innings if necessary.
Furthermore, while his overall season numbers of 5-7 with a 5.47 ERA are ugly, he's been better lately, giving up two earned runs or less in three of his last four starts.
I think the deal would make the Mariners better as they chase a playoff spot this season, so why is it unlikely?
Money, first and foremost. Morton signed a $15 million deal this past offseason, and he'll have about $6.5-7 million remaining at the deadline. Will the budget-conscious Mariners want to blow their add-on payroll space on a 41-year old that profiles mostly as a reliever? Probably not.
And beyond that, the prospect cost will probably be higher than we want also. Someone will view Morton as a true starter, and will pay the Orioles in prospects for that, and the Mariners don't need to do that.
So, Charlie Morton to the Mariners is likely a dream, but it's a good one.
