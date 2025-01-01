Here's The Deadline For Free Agent Hyeseong Kim to Sign with Seattle Mariners, Or Not
We learned on Tuesday that the Seattle Mariners are one of five teams to make an offer thus far to Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.
Kim, who will be 26 years old this season, is considered an elite defender and a solid runner. There are questions about how his offense will translate, but he did hit .326 in the KBO in 2024. Given that the Mariners have struggled at second base since 2019, Kim represents a young player with upside and athleticism. His ability to make contact should help the Mariners strike out less, so it's understandable why they want him.
We know that in addition to the Mariners, Kim has offers from the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. While the M's are in competition, it won't take long to know Kim's decision. The 30-day posting window expires on Friday, meaning Kim has just two more full days to make a decision.
If the Mariners are able to sign Kim, it would represent the first dollars that the team has spent in free agency this year. It would also help clarify the rest of the offseason for Seattle, as the M's could start to work on filling holes at first base and third base next.
Kim was recently ranked as the No. 26 free agent in this class by MLBTradeRumors, so signing him would be a significant win for a Seattle team that missed the playoffs by one game in 2024.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game.
