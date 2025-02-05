Here's What Jerry Dipoto Had to Say About Jorge Polanco as He Re-Signs with Mariners
Last week, the Seattle Mariners re-signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million. The deal comes with a player option for 2026 that vests if Polanco hits a certain amount of plate appearances this season.
Once the deal became official, M's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said that he was thrilled to have Polanco back on the roster.
“We are all glad to have Polo back in the fold. He’s a quiet pro who knows us, and we know him. The physical and mental toughness he showed last season gained respect from our entire team. We all look forward to seeing what he can do with improved health and familiarity in our environment.”
The Mariners originally acquired Polanco last offseason in a big trade with the Minnesota Twins, but he struggled in his first year in the Pacific Northwest. He hit just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI, playing in only 118 games because of a bulky knee.
That knee is now surgically repaired and the M's are hoping that leads him back to his prior production (he hit 33 homers for the Twins in 2021). The Mariners will move him to third base this season, partly in an effort to keep him healthier.
Polanco figures to be the everyday third baseman, with JP Crawford playing shortstop. Dylan Moore/Ryan Bliss/Leo Rivas/Cole Young will battle for the second base job in camp while Luke Raley and Donovan Solano figure to work in at first base.
The Mariners report to spring training next week.
