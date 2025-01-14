Here's What Number Donovan Solano Will Wear with Seattle Mariners
After an offseason of near-complete inactivity, the Seattle Mariners finally made a move on Monday, inking veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal.
The 37-year-old is a nice get for the Mariners, as he is versatile enough to play first base, second base or third base, and he features he a solid offensive profile.
A former Silver Slugger winner, Solano is a .279 lifetime hitter. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 last year for the San Diego Padres while hitting .286.
According to Sea Level host Ben Rainieri, Solano will wear No. 7 with the M's.
Solano spent the first four years with the Miami Marlins but has also spent time with New York Yankees, San Franicisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Padres. He's hit .280 or better in every season since 2019, which is a welcome sight for a Mariners team that has continuously struggled to make contact.
There are questions about where exactly Solano will play in Seattle. Is he the right-handed hitting platoon option for Luke Raley at first base? Or is he a starting second baseman or third baseman?
The fact that those answers are not easily known prove that the M's still have more work to do this offseason.
The Mariners finished 85-77 in 2024 and failed to make the playoffs yet again. They last made the playoffs in 2022 and have won only one playoff series since 2001. The M's haven't been to an ALCS since that year and have never been to the World Series.
