Mariners Podcast: What We Need to See From Mariners Against Astros This Weekend
The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Friday night for the first game of a crucial three-game series at T-Mobile Park. The M's currently lead the Astros by 1.0 game in the American League West and are trying to figure out a way to hold on to win the division for the first time since 2001.
On the latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, we discussed what exactly the M's need to do - and what they can't do - in this series against their division rivals.
Firstly, it starts with this: The M's need to send a message. They are at home. The Astros are incredibly injured, missing six starting pitchers. They also don't have slugger Kyle Tucker. Though they are still good, they aren't the Astros we are accustomed to, and the M's need to show them that. Offensively, Seattle needs to come out aggressive and they need to be difficult to pitch to. This means not swinging at everything thrown to you, getting in hitters counts and doing damage when you create traffic on the bases.
Furthermore, the Mariners need to not let Yordan Alvarez beat them in this series. He has 14 career home runs against Seattle and the M's just can't let him be the one who derails their efforts this weekend.
Finally, on the rest of the podcast, we talk with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that came out over the All-Star break. We also talk about Alex Rodriguez's recent comments and Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game.
First pitch on Friday is 7:10 p.m. PT and you can listen to the podcast below:
