Here's Where Cal Raleigh Will Hit For American League in All-Star Game

The AL's All Star Game starting lineup:



Gleyber Torres, 2B

Riley Greene, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Cal Raleigh, C

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Ryan O'Hearn, DH

Junior Caminero, 3B

Javier Báez, CF

Jacob Wilson, SS



Tarik Skubal, P pic.twitter.com/fDdKFUwtyh