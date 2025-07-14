Here's Where Cal Raleigh Will Hit For American League in All-Star Game
After hitting an American League record 38 home runs in the first half of the season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will bat cleanup for the American League in Tuesday night's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
He'll hit behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and in front of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The full lineup can be seen below. Aaron Boone of the Yankees will manage the team.
The AL's All Star Game starting lineup:
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Riley Greene, LF
Aaron Judge, RF
Cal Raleigh, C
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
Ryan O'Hearn, DH
Junior Caminero, 3B
Javier Báez, CF
Jacob Wilson, SS
Tarik Skubal, P
It's the first All-Star selection for Raleigh, who leads baseball in home runs, while also compiling a .259 batting average and 82 RBIs. He won the Platinum Glove Award in 2024 and has continued to solidify himself as the best catcher in the game. While not official yet, he also figures to be asked to serve as the catcher for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
He's a major reason why the Mariners enter the All-Star break at 51-45 and just five games back in the American League West. They also currently have a 1.5-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season when they advanced to the American League Division Series.
Seattle will kick off the second half of the season on Friday night against the Astros at T-Mobile Park. The All-Star Game begins at 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
