How to Watch Ichiro Suzuki Get Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- On Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will take his place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll be the third Mariners player inducted into Hall of Fame with the M's emblem on their cap, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
Here's all you need to know about the event:
WHAT: National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
WHO: Ichiro Suzuki, C.C. Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dave Parker, Dick Allen
WHERE: Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown, N.Y.
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
COVERAGE: The broadcast will air live on MLB Network, and can be found digitally on MLB.com or MLB.tv
LANGUAGE: Mariners on SI has confirmed that Ichiro will be doing his entire speech in English
MARINERS HALL OF FAME CONNECTIONS: Griffey and Martinez are the only players that represent the Mariners in the Hall of Fame (prior to Ichiro's induction) but several players who are in the Hall of Fame have played for the M's.
Per @MLB on "X:"
Former @Mariners in @BaseballHall:
Ken Griffey Jr.
Ichiro Suzuki
Edgar Martinez
Adrian Beltré
Randy Johnson
Rickey Henderson
Goose Gossage
Gaylord Perry
ABOUT ICHIRO: He was nearly a unanimous entry into the Hall of Fame, appearing on all but one ballot when they were revealed in January. He was named the Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 and earned the MVP that award the same year. The M's won 116 games that season - the most in American League history. They lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning 4,367 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame.
ADDITIONAL: He will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in a ceremony at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 9.
