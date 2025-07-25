How Will Seattle Mariners Handle Roster in Wake of Josh Naylor Trade?
The Seattle Mariners struck big (and first) on the trade market on Thursday afternoon, acquiring former All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks for a pair of pitching prospects.
Bringing Naylor in will massively upgrade the team's situation at first, as he's hitting .292 with 11 home runs. A former All-Star, he had a 30-100 season for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, and helped them get to the American League Championship Series.
However, there are still roster questions that need to be answered in the wake of his acquisition, as the M's need to make a move before bringing him in on Friday.
The easiest logistical choice
The Mariners could send down either of Dominic Canzone or Miles Mastrobuoni, who both have minor league options remaining. It would be disappointing to see Canzone go, as he's hitting .300 with six home runs and 13 RBIs, but it does make things easier from a movement standpoint and allows the M's to keep everyone in the organization.
Mastrobuoni has been a solid utility man for the M's and this would certainly impact them in the infield, where they'd need to depend on Dylan Moore more often. Considering Moore is 2-for-52 at the plate in his last 53 at-bats, that's likely not something they want to do.
Another trade?
The Mariners don't necessarily need to keep a left-handed hitting trio of Naylor, Luke Raley and Canzone. Could the M's capitalize on Canzone's breakout and move him, opening up right field for Raley every day? Could they trade Raley, leaving Canzone as the main option in the outfield, at least until Victor Robles gets back - if he does?
Possible, but unlikely
Could the Mariners just move on from Moore completely given his struggles? They'd lose a right-handed bench option at this point, as well as his speed and defensive versatility. A Gold Glover last season, he's been a valuable Swiss Army Knife for years.
Or could they lose Solano, who is hitting .243 with three home runs? They paid him $3.5 million in the offseason for a reason, so they clearly liked him enough to bring him in. Jettisoning him would lose them another right-handed bat off the bench. However, with Naylor able to play every day, a right-handed hitting platoon first baseman isn't necessarily needed.
Minor league call-ups?
Could the Mariners move on from both Moore and Solano and bring up a guy like Tyler Locklear, who just had a 9-for-9 stretch at Triple-A Tacoma? Could they bring in the more versatile Samad Taylor, who is hitting .315 at Tacoma, runs well (27 steals) and can play the outfield?
Or how about Leo Rivas, everyone's favorite switch-hitting and solid defensive infielder?
The Mariners play the Angels on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
