Ichiro Suzuki Still on 100 Percent of Ballots as Baseball Hall of Fame Revelation Nears
History in still in sight for Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.
With nine days (Jan. 21) until the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is revealed, the former Seattle Mariners star is still tracking on 100 percent of the ballots.
According to the BBHOF Tracker, Ichiro is a perfect 120/120 thus far. Mariano Rivera is the only player to ever get in unanimously.
At this point, Ichiro, CC Sabathia (91.3), Billy Wagner (84.3) and Carlos Beltran (77.2) would be getting into Cooperstown, but there are still about 67 percent of the ballots left to tabulate.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Ichiro amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases.
Ichiro won a laundry list of awards including Rookie of the Year (2001) and MVP (2001). He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
He is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and still works for the organization in a special assistant capacity.
When he gets in, he'll join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as M's players to don a Mariners cap in Cooperstown. Others like Randy Johnson and Adrian Beltre have played for the Mariners, but they represent other teams in the Hall of Fame.
