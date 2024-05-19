Injured Mariners' Reliever Had a Completely Relatable Post on "X" During Saturday's Game
Social media can be a fantastic place, I think we can all agree.
Social media can also be a messy and regrettable place, and I think we all agree on that too.
Well, injured Seattle Mariners' reliever Tayler Saucedo got to see the underbelly of social media apparently while watching the M's and Orioles game on Saturday night.
Per Saucedo on "X:"
Twitter during the game is horrendous. Have to keep double checking the score. You’d think we are losing by 20
Yes, social media can be messy, and Mariners' social media always has a good amount of pent up frustration. That's what happens when you're the only franchise to never even make the World Series, but it's understandable why Saucedo is bothered by the reactions. And of course, Saucedo got the last laugh as the M's came back to beat the Orioles, 4-3.
Hopefully Saucedo can stop reading social media during the game and get back to pitching, because the M's bullpen can certainly use him. A very valuable left-handed reliever, Saucedo is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA this year in 14 appearances. He made his major league debut in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays and got to Seattle in 2023. Lifetime, he's 4-2 with a 4.03 ERA but he's been better in Seattle, registering a 3.39 ERA.
He's currently out with a knee injury suffered in the series against the Twins. In his place, the bullpen has been a little rocky, with Gabe Speier and Kirby Snead serving as the two lefties.
The Mariners will play the Orioles again on Sunday afternoon at 10:35 a.m. PT.