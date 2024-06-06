Intriguing Mariners Minor Leaguer Who Opted Out Finds New Home
Michael Chavis, who looked like he could have been an option for the Mariners this season, has found a new home with the Chicago White Sox.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN on "X:"
The White Sox have signed INF/OF Michael Chavis to a minor league contract, per source. Chavis, 28, opted out of his deal with the Mariners recently. He last played in the majors for Washington in 2023. Formerly with Boston and Pittsburgh as well.
There was consideration of Chavis making the team out of spring training, but he started the year at Triple-A Tacoma and performed very well. Through 46 games with the Rainiers, he hit .290 and posted a .367 on-base percentage. He also hit seven homers and had 29 RBI. Given the struggles of Luis Urias at the plate, he looked like he could have been a third base option for the M's at the big league level, but he elected to find a new opportunity.
In fairness to him, it looks like he'll have a chance to impact the White Sox this season and jump start his major league career again. Chicago has the worst record in all of baseball and is likely to sell off pieces at the trade deadline, meaning there will be opportunity for someone like Chavis in all likelihood.
The former Red Sox' top prospect made his major league debut in 2019 and connected for 18 homers that season. He's a .238 lifetime hitter in the majors over five seasons. He has 42 home runs.
We wish him the best in his next opportunity.
