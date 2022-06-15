J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins
Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup. At the time of this writing, no explanation has been given for his sudden absence.
With outfielder Jesse Winker also out of the lineup, Crawford was initially set to hit leadoff for the first time since October 1, 2021. Instead, Sam Haggerty will take his place, play left field and hit No. 9 while Dylan Moore will move over from left field to shortstop. Second baseman Adam Frazier will move up from No. 3 in the lineup to the leadoff spot.
Here is Seattle's full updated lineup against Minnesota right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan:
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 1B Ty France
- CF Julio Rodríguez
- 3B Eugenio Suárez
- DH Abraham Toro
- C Cal Raleigh
- RF Taylor Trammell
- SS Dylan Moore
- LF Sam Haggerty
SP Logan Gilbert
Go Inside the Mariners
Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career
Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh
3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins
Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins
WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins
Read More
Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline
Analysis: 2 Recently DFA'd Players Who May Intrigue Mariners
3 Up, 1 Down: Robbie Ray Shines, But Mariners Held to One Hit in Rubber Match Loss to Red Sox
3 Up, 3 Down: Unlikely Heroes Power Mariners to 7-6 Walk-Off Win Over Red Sox
3 Up, 3 Down: Marco Gonzales Walks Career-Worst Six in Mariners' 4-3 Loss to Red Sox
Mariners Trade-a-Day: Chris Stratton
Expectations For Ken Giles in Impending Return With Mariners
Follow Us!
Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.
Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!
Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.