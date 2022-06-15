J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup. At the time of this writing, no explanation has been given for his sudden absence.

With outfielder Jesse Winker also out of the lineup, Crawford was initially set to hit leadoff for the first time since October 1, 2021. Instead, Sam Haggerty will take his place, play left field and hit No. 9 while Dylan Moore will move over from left field to shortstop. Second baseman Adam Frazier will move up from No. 3 in the lineup to the leadoff spot.

Here is Seattle's full updated lineup against Minnesota right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan:

2B Adam Frazier 1B Ty France CF Julio Rodríguez 3B Eugenio Suárez DH Abraham Toro C Cal Raleigh RF Taylor Trammell SS Dylan Moore LF Sam Haggerty

SP Logan Gilbert

