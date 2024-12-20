Jerry Dipoto Discusses Why Seattle Mariners Acquisitions Struggle at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners home ballpark of T-Mobile Park has gotten a bad rep, especially when it comes to hitters.
It's been well-discussed, especially over the past year, that the Mariners home field hasn't always been the kindest to offensive numbers.
These sentiments were exacerbated when a 2023 Seattle outfielder and 2024 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez, spoke during the All-Star game about an inability to get comfortable while playing at home with the Mariners.
Hernandez hasn't been the only hitter that's struggled after taking his services to the Pacific Northwest. Backup catcher Mitch Garver had arguably the worst season of his career in 2024, his first year with Seattle. He hit just .172 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 114 games played.
There's been several reasons speculated as to why hitters struggle, such as the batter's eye and marine layer.
The struggles haven't always been limited to the newcomers. The Mariners offense, as a whole, was on pace to set the league record in strikeouts before manager Dan Wilson and then-hitting coach, now Senior Director of Hitting Strategy, Edgar Martinez were hired on Aug. 22. The offense picked up when Wilson and Martinez took on their new roles.
In a story published by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto talked about the perceived drawbacks for hitters at T-Mobile Park:
"When teams struggle, when people struggle, you tend to find things or magnify an issue that might not be such an issue. Our players find a way there. And I’d say for the most part, you don’t really hear a lot of complaints. They know. They know the challenges early in the season and they know the rewards that you get later in the year, because during the summertime it’s an awesome place to hit."
Dipoto, who talked for the story at MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas, went on to say that a refined approach to hitting could be key to the team performing. He was also confident in the current roster's ability to perform without the organization revamping the lineup:
“The team has shown that they are capable of doing this, that we don’t need to go out and revamp a roster. There’s a reason we’ve had a good team for a handful of years now, and it’s because our players are good.
Now we just have to continue to help them evolve their game in a way that suits our ballpark, that we can really magnify the results."
Dipoto seemed confident in the current roster's ability. And the 34-game sample size from 2024 under Wilson and Martinez definitely lends credence to Dipoto's comments.
Now it's a matter of seeing whether or not the team can truly sustain a high level of performance at T-Mobile Park over an entire season.
