Jerry Dipoto Gives Optimistic Report on Health of Pitcher Bryan Woo
Amid their recent two-week slide, the Seattle Mariners got some positive news recently in that it looks like starting pitcher Bryan Woo will be able to return to the starting rotation before the All-Star break.
Woo has been on the injured list since last week since week after suffering a hamstring strain against the Tampa Bay Rays on the previous road trip.
Curtis Rogers of Seattle Sports 710 gleened the information about Woo's return from a recent Jerry Dipoto interview on MLB Network Radio:
Listening through Jerry Dipoto's interview with @MLBNetworkRadio from yesterday. Some good news is he said they expect Bryan Woo to make a start before the All-Star break
The Mariners find themselves in a difficult balancing act with Woo. His talent is undeniable, as he's 3-1 this season with a 1.77 ERA in seven starts. However, his health concerns are real as well. In addition to his current hamstring issues, he also underwent Tommy John surgery in college and has been on the injured list twice within the span of a year for elbow inflammation. He also had a start skipped this year because of arm discomfort and a necessary MRI.
Bringing him back for one start before the All-Star break would be a good way to keep him sharp, but also not overwork him, as he can get several additional rest days around the All-Star Game.
After the 2-0 loss on Tuesday night, the Mariners are now 47-40 on the season. They still lead the American League West by 3.0 games over the Houston Astros.
The Mariners will take on the Orioles again on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle.
