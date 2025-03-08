Jorge Polanco to Take Significant Step For Seattle Mariners in Saturday Spring Action
Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco is set to make his spring debut at third base on Saturday as the Mariners battle the Chicago Cubs in Cactus League play.
Polanco, who is coming off left patellar tendon surgery this offseason, has only played designated hitter thus far. It's important for him to prove that he can physically handle playing defense for multiple innings at a time, while also getting reps at third, which is a new position for him.
On Friday, general manager Justin Hollander said there were no concerns about Polanco's ability to be ready for Opening Day.
Acquired last offseason by the Mariners in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, Polanco scuffled in 2024, hitting just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI. The hope is that with the surgically-repaired knee he can be more productive and help elevate the offense under first-year manager Dan Wilson.
The Mariners declined Polanco's $12 million team option at the outset of the offseason but brought him back on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. There's a vesting option for 2026 based on plate appearances as well.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks before returning home to start the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
Seattle is coming off a season in which it went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by just one game. The M's have made the playoffs only once (2022) since the 2001 season and haven't made an ALCS since 2001.
They've never made the World Series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent Justin Turner comments and their impact, as well as the Jerry Dipoto interview in The Athletic. Also, former All-Star Sean Casey of the MLB Network stops by to talk about his memories of the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, hitting coach Edgar Martinez, and the Turner comments. CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ CATCHING EYES: Andres Munoz was named as one of the Top 10 players drawing positive attention this spring, per ESPN. CLICK HERE:
RETURNING: Jorge Polanco told the Seattle Times why he wanted to come back to Seattle this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.