Julio Rodriguez Returns to Lineup as Seattle Mariners Close in on Opening Day
Friday has brought some early good news to the Seattle Mariners as Julio Rodriguez has returned to the lineup after missing multiple games this week because of illness.
Rodriguez was scratched on Monday with a sickness and didn't play Tuesday or Wednesday. The Mariners had an off-day on Thursday.
The M's have split-squad action on Friday, with Rodriguez playing in the 1:10 p.m. PT game against the Cincinnati Reds. He's playing alongside most of the starters in this one, with Victor Robles, Cal Raleigh, Luke Raley and Jorge Polanco in the lineup. The other game features the M's taking on the Kansas City Royals. J.P. Crawford, Mitch Garver, Dylan Moore, Randy Arozarena and Donovan Solano make up that lineup.
There's still no sign of Mitch Haniger, who hasn't played since March 8.
Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, is coming off a down year that saw him hit .273 with 20 homers and 24 steals. He battled inconsistency, a slow start and an ankle injury but appears to be ready for a big year in 2025.
He's hitting .229 this spring with three homers and 11 RBI. He's also stolen a bag and has a .834 OPS.
The Mariners have just four more days of Cactus League play, including Friday, before they head north for the regular season opener on Thursday, March 27.
The M's will take on the Athletics in that one and Mariners on SI will have on-site coverage from T-Mobile Park.
Seattle starts the season with seven home games.
