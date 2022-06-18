Justin Upton Back in Mariners' Lineup Day After Being Hit in Head
SEATTLE — Justin Upton's Mariners debut was cut short on Friday night after the veteran outfielder was struck in the head with a 90.6 MPH sinker from Angels right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, but he's back in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader between the two teams.
Upton is slotted in the No. 6 spot and will serve as Seattle's designated hitter. Here's how the rest of the lineup shakes out:
- CF Julio Rodríguez
- 1B Ty France
- SS J.P. Crawford
- 3B Eugenio Suárez
- C Luis Torrens
- DH Justin Upton
- LF Dylan Moore
- 2B Abraham Toro
- RF Taylor Trammell
Go Inside the Mariners
Mariners Claim Drew Ellis, Transfer Mitch Haniger to 60-Day IL
Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal
Analysis: 5 Bats Mariners Should Target in 2022 MLB Draft
Analysis: What to Make of Mariners 2B Adam Frazier
With Nine Straight Scoreless Outings, Matt Brash Could Rejoin Mariners Soon
When Will Mariners Activate Justin Upton?
3 Up, 3 Down: Good Vibes All Around as Mariners Survive Absences to Shut Twins Out, 5-0
Mariners Minute: Down Two Bats, M's Hit Pair of Homers to Topple Twins in 5-0 Shutout
Read More
WATCH: Eugenio Suárez Gives Mariners Lead With Two-Run Shot vs. Twins
J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins
Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career
Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh
3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins
Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins
WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins
Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline
Follow Us!
Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.
Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!
Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.