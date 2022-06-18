Skip to main content

Justin Upton Back in Mariners' Lineup Day After Being Hit in Head

Despite being hit in the head with a 90.6 MPH sinker on Friday night, veteran outfielder Justin Upton is back in the lineup for game one of the Mariners' Saturday doubleheader with the Angels.

SEATTLE — Justin Upton's Mariners debut was cut short on Friday night after the veteran outfielder was struck in the head with a 90.6 MPH sinker from Angels right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, but he's back in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader between the two teams. 

Upton is slotted in the No. 6 spot and will serve as Seattle's designated hitter. Here's how the rest of the lineup shakes out:

  1. CF Julio Rodríguez
  2. 1B Ty France
  3. SS J.P. Crawford
  4. 3B Eugenio Suárez
  5. C Luis Torrens
  6. DH Justin Upton
  7. LF Dylan Moore
  8. 2B Abraham Toro
  9. RF Taylor Trammell

