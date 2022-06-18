Justin Upton Back in Mariners' Lineup Day After Being Hit in Head

SEATTLE — Justin Upton's Mariners debut was cut short on Friday night after the veteran outfielder was struck in the head with a 90.6 MPH sinker from Angels right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, but he's back in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader between the two teams.

Upton is slotted in the No. 6 spot and will serve as Seattle's designated hitter. Here's how the rest of the lineup shakes out:

CF Julio Rodríguez 1B Ty France SS J.P. Crawford 3B Eugenio Suárez C Luis Torrens DH Justin Upton LF Dylan Moore 2B Abraham Toro RF Taylor Trammell

