Legendary New York Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Gives Advice to Dave Sims
Last week, it was announced that longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is heading to New York to join the Yankees radio booth on WFAN. Sims had been with the Mariners in a television/radio hybrid role since 2007 and will be replacing the legendary John Sterling in New York. He'll pair with Suzyn Waldman in that booth.
The decision was undoubtedly a tough one for Sims, who clearly has a great affinity for M's fans and for the Pacific Northwest, but it brings him closer to home on the East Coast.
As for Sterling, he's off into retirement. He joined the popular internet show "Foul Territory" on Monday to discuss his career, retirement and his advice for Sims.
You can watch his full comments below but he basically said his only advice for Sims is to be himself. Sterling said he lives his life by the seat of his pants and that shows on the air. He just wants Sims to be himself and that will endear him to Yanks fans.
As for the Mariners, ROOT Sports and Seattle Sports 710, they haven't said what the plan will be as far as replacing Sims. To our knowledge, Aaron Goldsmith, Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will all be back in 2025. There has been some question about whether or not Mike Blowers will return to the television side but Ryan Rowland-Smith and Angie Mentink each filled in at various times in 2024 and did a job that was appreciated by fans and viewers.
