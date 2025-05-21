Local Seattle Radio Host Takes Unnecessary Shot at Seattle Mariners Former Player, Broadcaster
CHICAGO - Marc James, the host of the midday show on 93.3 KJR in Seattle, took some shots at former Seattle Mariners player and current broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith on Tuesday.
Speaking on his show, James made fun of Rowland-Smith's Australian accent after getting a text from a listener that's also not a fan of his work. James exclaimed "That's not baseball," and said he needed a "barf bag," after listening to the former big-leaguer speak. He made fun of the way that Rowland-Smith says the word "fastball," and said he was going to try to get broadcasters like Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling of the New York Mets on his show later in the season so listeners could hear what better broadcasters sound like.
Luke Arkins, who writes a popular Mariners newsletter, posted the audio on his social media account on Tuesday. Arkins had gone on James's show also on Tuesday and said he won't be doing that again.
Rowland-Smith, who is doing more broadcast work this season between ROOT Sports (TV) and Seattle Sports 710 (radio) also responded on social media.
Who?
Honestly never heard of this dude until I did some research over at deadspin
You gotta do better than that MAAAAAAIIIITTTTE
Rowland-Smith is referencing a story in which James was suspended at one of his previous stops, and you can read more on that here.
James also took shots at Arkins on social media, saying that he was the worst guest he's ever had and that he "sucks" on the air.
Rowland-Smith spent five years in the big leagues with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in 121 games total, including 115 for the Mariners over four years, going 12-17 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 47 of those games and also earned two saves.
The M's will be back in action on Wednesday morning with first pitch at 11:10 a.m. PT. Seattle is 27-20 and will send rookie Logan Evans to the mound against the Chicago White Sox.
