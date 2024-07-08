Logan Gilbert Lobbies For Another Mariners Teammate to Make All-Star Team
On Sunday, we learned that Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert is going to be representing the Mariners at the All-Star Game this month in Arlington.
Upon learning, Gilbert stood up in front of the clubhouse and lobbied for closer Andres Munoz to join him.
"First, I do want to say congrats to Muny (Munoz) on a great first half. I think you are definitely deserving and I feel like you will be added for sure."
We will find out the All-Star replacements later in the week but Munoz certainly has an opportunity to be named to the AL squad, which is managed by Bruce Bochy of the Rangers. Despite dealing with a back issue, he's had an outstanding season, saving 14 games thus far in 36 appearances. He's pitched to a sterling 1.50 ERA, striking out 43 batters in 36.0 innings this year as well.
He's been the anchor of a bullpen that has lost Matt Brash for the season and has yet to see Gregory Santos pitch because of a lat issue. Furthermore, Gabe Speier has been out for more than a month too. Each of those arms were supposed to supplement Munoz at the back end, but he's had to do it with a different supporting cast of Trent Thornton and Ryne Stanek, among others.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 in Arlington. Before the Mariners get there, they need to finish out the first half of the season. They'll take on the Padres for two games beginning on Tuesday and then will see the Angels on Thursday.
