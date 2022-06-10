Mariners Activate Erik Swanson, Option Anthony Misiewicz

Ahead of their series opener against the Red Sox on Friday, the Mariners have officially activated right-handed reliever Erik Swanson (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list. To make room for Swanson on the 26-man roster, left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Swanson was placed on the IL on May 14 and suffered a minor setback before beginning his rehab assignment with High-A Everett on June 3. He made one appearance before heading to Triple-A for a final tune-up, tossing a scoreless inning while striking out one against Angels affiliate Salt Lake.

Prior to his injury, Swanson had been one of the Mariners' most productive and reliable relievers out of the bullpen to start the 2022 season. He completed 14.0 innings over the course of 13 outings, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits with 21 strikeouts and just one walk issued during that time.

Despite being on the roster longer than Swanson, Misiewicz threw roughly the same amount of innings (13.2) over 17 total appearances. Leading up to his demotion, he struck out eight and walked six while surrendering seven earned runs on 14 hits.

Misiewicz's ability to keep the ball on the ground regressed in the early going, going from a 42.4 percent clip in 2021 to a mark of 34.9 percent in 2022. Additionally, opponents were registering hard contact on 44.2 percent of batted balls against the lefty, who kept inherited runners from scoring just 69.9 percent of the time.

The arrival of left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was acquired from the Blue Jays in a trade last Saturday, all but spelled the end for Misiewicz's time on the Mariners' major league roster. He now joins right-hander Drew Steckenrider as the second member from Seattle's highly productive 2021 bullpen to be demoted this year.