Mariners Catcher Attempting to Do Something Not Done in Baseball History Since 1945
The Seattle Mariners are rolling right now, having won four straight games entering play on Tuesday. Seattle is fresh off a weekend sweep of the New York Mets and is 63-56 overall, which is good enough for 0.5 games back in the American League West race.
Furthermore, Seattle is 2.0 games back in the American League wild card race, battling it out with the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox.
In the M's win on Sunday, catcher Cal Raleigh stole the show offensively by getting three hits, including two home runs. He drove in five runs and continues to pace the M's offense in nearly every major statistical category.
In fact, Raleigh is on pace to do something not done in baseball history since the 1940s, according to @OptaSTATS:
This season, Cal Raleigh leads the in home runs, RBI, runs, walks and XBH.
The last catcher to lead a major league team in those 5 categories in the same season was Roy Campanella in 1945 for the Baltimore Elite Giants.
Raleigh is having an excellent offensive season for Seattle, and he continues to be the best power-hitting catcher in the sport. Though he's hitting just .217, the 27-year-old has 26 homers, 76 RBI and a .758 OPS. It's even more incredible given that he also shoulders the workload of leading the best starting rotation in all of baseball.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Detroit Tigers for the first of three games at Comerica Park. George Kirby will pitch against Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal.
First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT.
