M's at the Off Day: Three Up, Three Down
The Seattle Mariners hit the Thursday off day at 24-20 overall and in first place in the American League West. After defeating the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, the M's have now won five consecutive home series for the first time since the 2017 season.
However, they are about to leave the confines of T-Mobile Park and head out on the road for a critical 10-game road trip through Baltimore, the Yankees and Washington.
As we will do every single Mariners off day for the rest of the season, here's a look at three things we're high on, and three things we're down on at the moment.
UP: Josh Rojas
-I mean, what more can you say about the 29-year-old at this point? He's been everything to this lineup that J.P. Crawford was at the top a season ago. He gets on base with regularity, hits with runners in scoring position and has provided some pop, hitting multiple homers to lead off games.
He had a huge run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday, which served as a massive insurance run. Even more impressive, the single came off a filthy lefty in Angel Zerpa. Rojas is now hitting .330 this season with a .395 on-base percentage. He's hitting .373 over his last 15 games, though he has regressed to the mean a little bit over the last week. That said, when Crawford comes back from injury, likely this weekend, the M's will have two players capable of providing from either the top or the bottom of the order.
UP: Andres Munoz
-I don't think it's fair to ask Munoz to get that many four and five-out saves, but for right now, it's working. As the Mariners bullpen has suddenly become full of Trent Thornton, Gabe Speier and Ryne Stanek-sized questions, Munoz has continued to be Steady Eddie at the back end.
The 25-year-old has a 1.47 ERA for the season and has fanned 24 hitters in 18.1 innings. He had the disastrous outing in Milwaukee earlier this season, but over his last seven games, he's tossed 9.0 innings, walking just one and striking out 12. He hasn't allowed a run in that time.
Per @MarinersPR:
Andrés Muñoz extends his scoreless streak to 9 games (4/23-c), recording 5 saves with 1 walk & 13 strikeouts in that span.
Muñoz is the ONLY pitcher with at least four 4+ out saves this season.
UP: Luke Raley
-As the team has dealt with dissapointing starts from some of its big acquisitions (Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver), Raley has begun to catch fire.
The 29-year-old is hitting .435 over his last seven games with two homers and seven RBI, and he's now hitting .278 over his last 30. With Garver and Polanco struggling, and Julio Rodriguez unable to hit for power right now, Raley has been absolutely huge in terms of his ability to hit the ball with some authority. He too provided a massive insurance run in Wednesday's win, hitting a laser single in the eighth inning.
DOWN: The MLB Schedule
-What are we even doing here? Last I checked, the Orioles and Nationals played in the same metropolitan area. Why is it that the Mariners are starting this road trip in Baltimore, just to go to New York, just to head essentially right back to where they started? All with no off days in between. Please, make it make sense.
DOWN: Bench player usage
-Look, I understand that Sam Haggerty and Leo Rivas are not the second coming of Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr., but if they are on your team, shouldn't they be more than essentially paperweights?
Rivas, since his call-up has started two games: April 28 and May 9. I understand wanting to play your best players every single night to maximize winning, but why let guys go to waste on the bench? Would they be better served occassionally putting Rivas at shortstop and Dylan Moore in right field and taking out Mitch Haniger, at least late in games?
Sam Haggerty was just sent to Triple-A, but he only got 15 at-bats. It's hard to get in a rhythm when you play so sparingly. Haggerty played on May 9th, May 12th and May 14th most recently but was never given a chance to really get going.
DOWN: Overusing Andres Munoz
-As good as Munoz is, see above about his need for four and five-out saves. You're going to have to get Ryne Stanek able to finish an inning without being relieved or figure out to win a game 7-3 so the closer isn't needed. A guy as valuable as Munoz, who's already undergone Tommy John surgery, cannot afford to be run into the ground by Memorial Day.
The M's will play the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET (4:05 p.m. PT).