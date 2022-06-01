Mariners Place Kyle Lewis on Seven-Day IL, Activate Abraham Toro

The Mariners have officially placed Kyle Lewis (concussion protocol) on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to May 29. The 26-year old outfielder/designated hitter was hit by a slider from Astros right-handed pitcher José Urquidy on Saturday, which initially hit his shoulder before ricocheting into the left side of his helmet.

Lewis remained in the game and later scored on an RBI single by first baseman Ty France. He also took his next at-bat the following inning, but was pinch-hit for by utility man Dylan Moore his next turn through the lineup.

Seattle initially had Lewis in its lineup for Sunday's series finale against Houston, but he was scratched shortly after the order was publicly announced. Despite the team's day off on Monday, he was once again absent from the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Manager Scott Servais hinted this was a possibility for Lewis, who just made his season debut back on May 24 following an extensive rehab assignment down at Triple-A Tacoma. Lewis, who won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2020, only played seven innings in the field with the Rainiers and exclusively DH'd in his four games at the major league level. Fortunately, it does not appear he has suffered any setbacks in his recovery from a torn right meniscus.

Taking Lewis' spot on the Mariners' roster is utility infielder Abraham Toro, who was activated from the 10-day IL. Toro suffered a left shoulder sprain after colliding with right fielder Adam Frazier during the team's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on May 21. He reported to High-A Everett for a short-lived rehab stint on Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles and a walk. He is not in the lineup for tonight's game against the Orioles.