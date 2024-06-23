Mariners' Rehabbing Reliever Got Excellent Report Card Out of Live Batting Practice
Before the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon at loanDepot Park, M's rehabbing reliever Gregory Santos took a big step forward by throwing his first live batting practice of the season. Santos has missed the entire season with a lat issue suffered in spring training but looks to be closing in on a rehab assignment.
One of the guys who took the live BP off Santos was M's rookie Ryan Bliss, who gave Santos an excellent report card after the outing.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Ryan Bliss had to bat against Gregory Santos. What did he see from the big right-hander.
"I can't wait for him to be back on the team. It's just bowling ball sinkers. You don't really see them and they feel like splitters. And that slider is wipeout. It's pretty impressive what he can do with the ball."
Considering that Bliss is 6-for-7 in this series against Miami, that's rather high praise. The M's are hopeful that Santos will come back sometime in July and will help solidify the back end of the bullpen. Acquired in a trade this past offseason from the Chicago White Sox, he was supposed to be another high-leverage arm in addition to Matt Brash and Andres Munoz, but Munoz is the only one who is healthy right now.
Santos ended the year in 2023 as the closer for the White Sox so he's certainly got the stuff to help manager Scott Servais in a big way. And Bliss thinks so as well.
Divish had more from Santos after the fact:
Gregory Santos said through interpreter @FreddyLlanos_ that he will throw another bullpen in Tampa, possibly one more live BP and then head out on a rehab assignment.
