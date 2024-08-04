Injured Seattle Mariners Reliever Rejoins Team For Throwing Program
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners provided some good news on a couple of their injured players on Friday. Outfielder Dominic Canzone could return weeks earlier than expected, Julio Rodriguez has begun linear movements in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain and the team avoided serious injuries to Victor Robles and Jorge Polanco.
The Mariners also saw a return of a familiar face in the clubhouse before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Reliever Matt Brash has been out the entire year recovering from Tommy John surgery and rejoined the team to get ready for his throwing program — and his return (even in a non-playing capacity) was well-received.
"It's great to see Matt. It is great," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Saturday. "He's meant so much to our team. Favorite of everybody — maybe nobody more than me. From what he's able to do out of the bullpen and how he's just grown in the last year or so. Things happen, you have injuries. I know he's working extremely hard and (he's) anxious to get back next year at some point. He'll play a big part of our bullpen at that point for sure. But I saw him in the clubhouse today and gave him a big hug and I wish he was available."
Brash was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Niagara College in Ontario, Canada. He was traded to the Mariners on Sept. 17, 2020. Since then — he's become of Seattle's most reliable bullpen arms.
He had a 3.06 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 78 appearances and 70.2 innings pitched last season.
Seattle has made multiple moves the last month to shore up a bullpen that has had its fair share of injuries — including the one to Brash.
When Brash returns in 2025 — he will be one of the go-to relievers for the Mariners, just as he was before his injury.
