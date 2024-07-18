Minnesota Twins Insider Suggests Team Could Try to Trade For Former Mariners Hurler
According to Minnesota Twins Insider Dan Hayes of 'The Athletic,' the Twins could and should be in the market for a starting pitcher at the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline, which comes up July 30.
While just speculating, Hayes suggests that the Twins could target Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in a deal.
Per Hayes:
Rumblings around the organization would suggest the Twins are interested in acquiring a rental starting pitcher, something they’ve avoided doing in the past. The team could target Toront left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who is striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings and will be a free agent after the season.
Because Kikuchi is a rental, he likely wouldn't cost an exorbitant prospect package, which would certainly make him appealing. Furthermore, Kikuchi would have less than $6 million remaining on his contract, so he'd be affordable for a money-conscious franchise as well.
The 33-year-old lefty from Japan is just 4-8 this year while playing for the last-place Blue Jays. He also has a 4.42 ERA but he has struck out 117 batters in 106.0 innings, which is definitely a useful quality down the stretch.
In the final year of a three-year deal, Kikuchi is a six-year veteran with the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays. He made the All-Star team for the M's back in 2021 and is a 36-45 lifetime pitcher with a 4.67 ERA. Though his 4.42 ERA seems high, his FIP is actually much more favorable, sitting at 3.68. He was a frustrating pitcher for the M's, never able to find his consistency. Though he made the All-Star Game in 2021, he ended up that year being removed from the rotation entirely.
Kikuchi last pitched on July 14 and could have two more chances with Toronto to show himself off before the deadline.
