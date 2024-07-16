Mississippi State Insider Discusses Seattle Mariners Drafting Jurrangelo Cijntje
The newest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast was released on Tuesday as we began to prepare for the second half of the season.
In this episode, we discuss the Mariners' recent three-game losing streak, the continued problems with the offense, Scott Servais prematurely pulling Logan Gilbert and the possibility of trading for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
We also discuss the MLB Draft and the M's selection of Jurrangelo Cijntje in the first round (Pick No. 15). One of the more intriguing selections in M's history, he's a switch-pitcher who throws in the mid to upper-90s with both hands.
To get more perspective on him and his skillset, we bring on Robbie Faulk of ON3, who covers Mississippi State and has seen Cijntje up close many times.
As for the Mariners, they hit the All-Star break at 52-46 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Houston Astros by 1.0 game heading into a huge series with the Astros that begins at T-Mobile Park on Friday.
The M's have had good success against the Astros this season, going 5-2 through the first seven games of the year. They will play the Astros six more times in the second half and that will go a long way towards determining who wins the division this year.
The M's haven't won the American League West since the 2001 season. They last made the playoffs in 2022, losing to the Astros in the ALDS.
