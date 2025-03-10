Mitch Garver Exits Game Against Milwaukee Brewers After Getting Hit By a Pitch
The Seattle Mariners were a dealt a massive blow on the injury front on Friday when George Kirby was shut down with right shoulder inflammation. The Mariners received another injury scare during a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
In the top of the third inning, two innings after hitting a two-RBI home run, Seattle backup catcher Mitch Garver was hit by a pitch in the hand or wrist by Milwaukee pitcher Kaleb Bowman. He immediately started favoring his hand after the pitch.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson and a trainer came out to check on Garver. He was pulled and went into to the clubhouse. Anthony Donofrio was inserted as a pinch runner for him at first base.
There was no immediate news the severity of Garver's injury and whether he'll miss time.
Garver has been one of Seattle's best hitters in spring training and has been working to have a bounce back season after a down 2024.
Including his spring training game against the Brewers, Garver was hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three home runs, six runs, six RBIs and an OPS of 1.420.
If the Mariners season began Friday, Garver would likely be the starting designated hitter. If he puts together a solid offensive season stays healthy enough to reliably backup Cal Raleigh, the bottom half of the team's lineup can get a huge boost.
But first, Seattle needs to make sure there's nothing extensively wrong with Garver's hand.
He wasn't pictured in the dugout after the game, and was likely getting x-rays. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
EMERSON HANCOCK READY FOR HIS TURN: The Mariners No. 6 starting pitcher will be depended on early for the second season in a row after fellow pitcher George Kirby's injury. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON TO ANNOUNCE AN OPENING DAY STARTER 'SOON': The Seattle Mariners manager said he'll announce 'soon' whether Logan Gilbert or Luis Castillo will be on the mound against the Athletics on March 27. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDERS FILM HILARIOUS PROMO VIDEO: Mariners outfielders Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles had some laughs during a promotional video for a new Arozarena-based giveaway. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.