Mitch Garver Gets Hot as M's Win Another Series, Here's How it Happened:
The Seattle Mariners rebounded from a tough Wednesday night loss to earn a Thursday afternoon win against the Oakland Athletics. The final score was 3-0 as the M's moved to 36-28 on the year. They are 5.0 games up in the American League West. Here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
This game was about a nice resurrection for Mitch Garver at the plate, and another great day for Bryan Woo on the mound. Garver went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks, two runs scored, a homer and two RBI. Woo went 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits. He walked none and struck out six. He's 3-0 on the season with a 1.07 ERA.
The Big Plays:
The M's loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the third and ended up scoring one run on a sac fly by Dylan Moore.
In the top of the fourth, Garver got his first of two RBIs by bringing home Cal Raleigh on a single to left.
Ironically enough, Raleigh was only on second base because he had previously stolen the bag. It was the second stolen base of his career, with the other coming in 2022.
Garver hit his sixth home run of the season in the top of the ninth, which helped extend the lead out to 3-0.
Odds and Ends:
The Mariners are 9-2 since May 26, the best record in baseball over that time...They have an 11-3-1 series record over the last 15 series...Julio Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts...Ryan Bliss had a bunt single as part of loading the bases in the third...Austin Voth, Mike Baumann and Ryne Stanek threw three scoreless innings in relief... The M's will take on the Royals over the weekend.
