Big-Time MLB Insider Links Mariners to Surprising Group of Stars in Trade Discussion

Good Morning.



Passan did an early 2024 Trade Deadline preview this morning where he broke down where teams stand as:



Unloaders

Hinge Teams

Tweeners

Likely Adders

Definite Adders



Here is his blurb on the #Mariners, who he has listed in his 'Definite Adders' section. pic.twitter.com/jRQZiCFuzg