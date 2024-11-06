MLB Insider Says it Would Be "Upset" if Seattle Mariners Signed Any Big-Money Free Agents
It's a feeling that Seattle Mariners fans already had, but it continues to be crystallized at every turn of the offseason: The Mariners won't be big spenders in free agency.
We've already essentially been told this by Mariners CEO John Stanton, but the latest confirmation comes from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic.'
With the general manager's meetings going on in Texas, Rosenthal wrote the following:
It would rank as an upset, however, if the team emerged as a major player for any of the top free-agent corner infielders — third baseman Alex Bregman and first basemen Pete Alonso and Christian Walker.
That's disappointing for M's fans to hear, of course, as the team should be doing all it can to upgrade the offense in order to support a historically great (and affordable) starting rotation. The M's have clear needs at third base and second base, and could use a solid performer at first base to pair with Luke Raley.
If the M's won't go out and spend on a top-tier free agent, they'll have to hope that the international or trade markets bear some fruit.
They've been connected to former first baseman Justin Turner and Korean infielder Hyesong Kim through the early parts of the offseason. They could also look to bring back Jorge Polanco, who they just declined a $12 million option on. They also still have Josh Rojas on the roster and could utilize him at either second or third.
The Mariners finished second in the American League West at 85-77 last season.
