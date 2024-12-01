MLB Network Host Predicts Seattle Mariners to Sign Slugger Anthony Santander
The Seattle Mariners are in need of offensive upgrades this offseason after missing the playoffs by one game in 2024. Seattle hitters led the league in strikeouts and will look to make more contact next year, in addition to adding more thump to the order.
The M's have signaled that they aren't going to be big spenders in free agency to address those holes, but that didn't stop MLB Network host Dan Plesac from predicting they'd wade into deep waters.
He recently projected that the M's would sign free agent slugger Anthony Santander, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles.
Santander would be a great move for the M's, likely spending the majority of his time at designated hitter, but the M's willingness to spend money will ultimately decide if they even have a chance to land him.
The 30-year-old switch hitter is coming off a year in which he hit 44 homers for the Orioles, who finished second in the American League East. Though he hit just .235, he brought in 102 runs and would be a centerpiece of the M's lineup, pairing with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.
Santander has been connected to the Toronto Blue Jays, who could pivot his direction if they strike out on free agent star Juan Soto.
An eight-year veteran, Santander has spent his entire career with the Orioles. He is a lifetime .246 hitter with 155 home runs.
As for Plesac, he spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star who went 65-71 in his career. That career spanned 1,064 appearances and saved 158 games.
